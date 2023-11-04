Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Her First With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to baby number four, her first child with husband Travis Barker. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE in an exclusive, though the couple didn't reveal any other details at this time. Kardashian and Barker did reveal that the baby is a boy during a gender reveal party. The news was hinted at after Barker was photographed arriving at the hospital, spoiling the news a bit.

Kardashian and Barker were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are expecting parents, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler and Kardashian, has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign which read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Already Picked Their New Baby's Namehttps://t.co/xg5V7w92tk — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 29, 2023

Shortly afterward, Barker teased that he and Kardashian had already picked out a name for their unborn baby. Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.

In September Kardashian revealed she'd been hospitalized due to a serious pregnancy complication. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote, alongside a photo of Barker holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Says Ultrasound 'Saved My Baby's Life'https://t.co/gmS2hPBzqS — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 17, 2023

Kardashian continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She then concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Fans grew concerned when it was revealed that Barker would be leaving his tour with Blink-182 due to a family emergency, which was eventually revealed to be Kardashian's hospitalization.