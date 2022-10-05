Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Doesn't Live With Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are navigating blending their families in their own way. After tying the knot officially in May, The Kardashians star revealed in a new interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she and the Blink-182 drummer still are not living together but that they plan to combine households down the line.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kardashian said in this week's episode of the podcast. "For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house." Kardashian is a mother to three kids – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 – whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Both Kardashian and Barker have their own houses for now but said "there will be" a shared home in their future. "We want our kids to feel really comfortable," the Poosh founder explained. "They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away." While they're not putting pressure on finding a house right away, the newlyweds have been looking, and Kardashian admitted she enjoys for now having "two spots we can go hide out in."

"When the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at his house, and there's still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained of their routine. "I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, then I go straight to his house and have a matcha, he has it ready for me, and then we have matcha, talk, hang out and work out together, and then we start our day." Regardless of their schedules, Kardashian noted that she and her husband make sure to spend the night together no matter what, even if he's left the studio at midnight.