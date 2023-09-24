Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire for Poosh Event's Alleged Permit Trickery

The Mayor of Malibu sharply criticized Kardashian's company, the planners and the city for allowing the event to happen as permitted.

Kourtney Kardashian might soon learn why Jeffrey Lebowski was told to stay out of Malibu forever. The mayor of the seaside celebrity haven has lashed out at the town and Kardashian's company after they allegedly tried to get sneaky and underhanded with some permits.

According to TMZ, Mayor Bruce Silverstein dropped a few accusations on Facebook on Saturday slamming whoever signed off on the event, and Kardashian, though he doesn't single her out in the statement. The mayor alleges that the city approved a Special Events Permit for the event planners working for Kardashian, green lighting the permit in "record time" but under false pretenses.

"I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property," Silverstein wrote, according to FOX LA. "Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being 'rented' for an 'influencer event.'"

It would seem the original post was removed by Silverstein after the issue started to grab attention. He did post a follow-up after Poosh launched their video advertising the event itself.

"I stand by all direct quotes from my various posts and emails to city staff about this matter. The press has mischaracterized some of my statements, and taken some statements out of their full context," Silverstein wrote with links to several articles on the situation. " I did not accuse Kourtney Kardashian of fraud or lying. I also did not state that the permit for the event, which I do believe to have been obtained on false pretenses, stated that the event was a baby shower."

He attached a piece of the permit that listed the event as a "girlfriends day at the pool" and not an event TMZ reports was attended by over 100 people. "Note that the line for a promotional event is not checked. Without regard to the nominal title of the event, it was a "promotional event" -- which was required to be certified to the City. It also was advertised on the Poosh IG account and FB account as "Poolside with Poosh" -- which appears to be an annual promotional event that is widely publicized," Silverstein wrote.

Kardashian didn't comment on the event and Silverstein noted that it wasn't even clear if she was at the event. Silverstein is standing by his words and will likely follow up with his initial plan to embarrass the City Council on Monday.