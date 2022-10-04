Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Showed up to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a surprise appearance on Dancing With the Stars Monday night. It was not to remind Disney+ viewers to watch the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Instead, they were there to show support for TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi D'Amelio. D'Amelio is dating Barker's son, Landon Barker.

Before D'Amelio and her pro dance partner Mark Ballas took the ballroom, the DWTS producers showed Kardashian and Barker sitting among the audience to root their friend on. D'Amelio's sister Dixie D'Amelio was also there. Coincidentally, the D'Amelio family also leads their own Hulu series, The D'Amelio Show.

it feels so random seeing kourtney kardashian and travis barker next to dixie damelio on #dwts tonight 😭😭😭 like i can’t believe kourtney would show up to this pic.twitter.com/1BROrePbx5 — talia (@evilvillanelle) October 4, 2022

D'Amelio and Ballas have been among the top-scoring dancers each week. They continued to impress during the James Bond-themed night with their dance to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die." Their Rumba earned a 33/40 from the judges.

Heidi also did very well in week three with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev. They scored a 32/40 for their Argentine Tango to Jack White and Alicia Keys' "Another Way to Die" from Quantum of Solace. D'Amelio and Heidi are the first mother-daughter pair to appear on the same season of DWTS.

Before the new season kicked off, D'Amelio told Page Six she was getting plenty of support from Landon, also 18. The two started dating over the summer. "Landon knows that I'm doing this," D'Amelio said in September. "He's with me every step of the way throughout this journey. Travis and Kourtney, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well."

D'Amelio predicted that being on DWTS Season 31 would be "really fun," adding that she has a "very great group" supporting her. "I'm glad he's gonna be there supporting me," she told Page Six. "He's excited for me. He's always super sweet and excited whenever I'm excited about something."

Although Kardashian and Barker have not competed on DWTS, the Kardashian family does have a history with the series. Kim Kardashian danced with Ballas during Season 7, back in 2008. They were eliminated in the third week. Rob Kardashian later competed with Cheryl Burke in 2011 and finished in second place. D'Amelio, who has 10 years of competitive dance on her resume, told Page Six she has not asked Kim or Rob for advice yet.

DWTS Season 31 streams live exclusively on Disney+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Since the show is available live across the country, residents in all time zones can vote. The upcoming Oct. 10 episode will be "Disney+ Night," featuring dances inspired by the streamer's shows.