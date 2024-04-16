Kris Jenner Will Buy Kourtney Kardashian's Son a Car When He Turns 16 — but She Has One Major Condition

The first grandchild is always a prized possession. When Kourtney Kardashian unexpectedly ended up pregnant with her oldest son, Mason Dash Disick, everyone was worried due to her on again off relationship with baby daddy, Scott Disick. Despite the longtime couple breaking up, all ended okay. And the eldest Kardashian, affectionately known as Kourt, has the support of her close-knit family, which includes momager, Kris Jenner. A proud grandmother of more than a dozen toddlers and pre-teens, Jenner's empire continues to expand. But Mason will always have a special place in her heart. And as his 16th birthday approaches, she wants to shower him with the gift of a lifetime, but under one condition.

During the season 9 premiere of her iHeartPodcasts and Katie Couric Media show Next Question with Katie Couric, Couric spoke with the beloved momager about and asked about Mason. Now 14, Jenner says that she previously told him "on his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16, if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he's never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that."

She continued: "And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I'm going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars," says the devoted grandmother of 13.

She gushed more about how she shares a special bond with not just Kourt's kids, but all of her grandchildren. The momager went on to note that she finds it "really fun" to have little dates with her grandkids.

"Penelope [Kourt's only daughter] and I go to dinner," Jenner revealed. "They all love to go to Target or Costco or Walmart. They loved to go get some goodies. And so we'll take them shopping or do something fun. They love to go to dinner. And I said to one of my kids the other day, I said, 'You know, if I took every grandkid out to dinner once a month, that would take up the month. Think about that."