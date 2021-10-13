Kim Kardashian Gets Major Win in Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still moving forward with their divorce, despite sparking rumors that they may be reconciling over the last few weeks. Kardashian earned a big win in their case recently with a judge ruling she’ll keep the couple’s $60 million Hidden Hills estate. TMZ reports West and Kardashian came to an agreement on a buyout price for it.

The former couple worked together to build the home from the ground up. West designed the home, working with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt over several years to bring his dream to life over multiple years. They even bought the home next door to add to their spot. It makes sense that Kardashian would want to keep the home she’s raved about the house since the two finished it and began raising their four children inside. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kardashian told Architectural Digest in their Feb. 2020 spread, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

The outlet reports the proceedings have been especially cordial, given the circumstances. Kardashian paid her soon-to-be ex-husband in cash to close out the deal. They bought the home together in 2014 for $20 million and have raised its price exponentially since then. The rapper also just put his Wyoming ranch on the market for $11 million and purchased another $57 million beach home in Malibu.

Kardashian and West have been rumored to be halting their divorce after they were spotted together on a few outings with and without their shared children. The most recent spotting showed the two leaving their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton as Kim headed out in a hot pink Balenciaga coat and matching silver hourglass purse to go to her hosting gig at Saturday Night Live. Sources close to the couple said West was spending time with her to give her advice and tips for her performance, adding that she was allegedly nervous and excited for her first time.