Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Trying to Save Marriage

Amid the mounting rumors that their marriage is headed toward divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly "trying" to save their relationship. The couple’s marriage has been in turmoil for weeks, though the strain in their relationship became public following West's presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in late July, with numerous sources claiming that they have been considering calling it quits for good.

Speaking to TMZ, sources close to the couple allege that they are making a last-ditch effort to salvage their relationship "before it's beyond repair." Although they have remained distanced from one another for weeks, Kardashian and West reportedly "decided to jump on a jet and take a private family vacation." They are hoping that the alone time together will help them work through their grievances, and they allegedly decided to take the trip when Kardashian visited her husband in Wyoming last week, during which separate sources told PEOPLE Kardashian had told West their "marriage is over."

Although the public speculation of divorce was only recently prompted, trouble has been brewing for the couple for a while now. Kardashian has reportedly been considering separation for some time, but she "wanted to make it work," in large part due to their children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. West has even claimed that he "has been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf (sic) for 'prison reform.'" West made that comment in a July 22 tweet, which referred to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018.

Kardashian began taking serious steps towards divorce, even reportedly meeting with lawyers to discuss a possible separation, following her husband's campaign rally and the series of concerning Twitter rants shortly after. While sources say that Kardashian remains "torn," her concern still lying with her children, she "feels that she has tried everything." A source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye" and that West "hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change." Another source said Kardashian "knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now."

After first meeting in the early 2000s, Kardashian and West became engaged in June of 2013, four months after welcoming daughter North. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. At this time, it remains unclear what is next in their relationship, and Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the divorce rumors.