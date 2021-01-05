Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorcing, Report Claims

There may be some serious trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West according to the latest report out of Page Six. The outlet reports that the two are going their separate ways and that a divorce is "imminent." Page Six notes that the reality star has hired celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 during a wedding in Italy. They have four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and a one-year-old son, Psalm. If the Page Six report is true, this would mark Kardashian's third divorce. She previously was married to basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas. For the former, Kardashian also used Wasser as her attorney.