Kanye West Reportedly Has 'No Plans' to Return Home to Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles From Wyoming Ranch

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living apart for the majority of the last several months, as the rapper lives primarily in Wyoming and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lives with their four children in Los Angeles. The pair reportedly has no plans to split, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife Sunday, but West has "no plans" to return to L.A. anytime soon.

"Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming," the insider said. "It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease." West allegedly feels "happiest" in Wyoming, and is in a "better place" when he's there.

"She does her best to keep [the kids'] lives normal," the source continued of how the couple is making long distance work for them. "They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal."

Last month, a source close to the KKW Beauty founder told E! News that Kardashian and West are "doing their own thing" but spending "a lot of time apart." For now, they are "focused on the things that are important to them. [Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

It's been a difficult year for the couple, as the "Runaway" rapper launched a failed 2020 presidential campaign amid a string of erratic behavior, which included tweets and text messages shared to social media calling out Kardashian and her family. Kardashian addressed her husband's behavior in July on Instagram, saying it was contributed to by his bipolar disorder.

"[Kanye] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions," she wrote at the time.