Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly 'Spending a Lot of Time Apart' and 'Doing Their Own Thing'

✖

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly spending "a lot of time apart," but are still "focused" on raising their children together. A source close to the couple told E! News that Kardashian and West are both seeking a little "me time" following West's presidential campaign. They said that this entails them spending plenty of time apart, but that their marriage is not in jeopardy.

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the insider said, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them. [Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."



The source said that Kardashian and West "are still a family and they still come together for the kids," in spite of their increased time apart recently. They also noted that they will be back together for the holidays, saying: "They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together. It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

Kardashian and West have made no secret of their marital troubles over the last year or so. During his presidential campaign, West told a story indicating that he had talked Kardashian out of an abortion during their first pregnancy, while coming out strongly against abortion for his campaign platform. Soon after in July, he posted a string of cryptic messages about Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the rapper wrote in the since-deleted tweets. "Ya'll tried to lock me up." In another he added: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

In her response to these shocking posts, Kardashian hinted that they related to West's mental health struggles, including his diagnosed bipolar disorder. She wrote on Instagram: "[Kanye] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kardashian went on. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

West later apologized to Kardashian publicly for his tweets, and for sharing the story of their first pregnancy without her permission. From the sound of it, the two have spent little time together since.