Kim Kardashian Gives Deep Insight Into the State of Her and Kanye West’s Marriage in Divorce Documents

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from her “irremediably broken down” marriage to Kanye West. In court documents obtained Monday by Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stated clearly that there was no hope for reconciliation with her estranged husband, despite his public pleas for her to return to him.

After filing to be declared legally single last week following her initial divorce filing in February, new documents from Kardashian emphasized her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.” Kardashian previously requested joint legal and physical custody of the four children she shares with the rapper – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – and is now asking that child custody and asset division be dealt with separately from the legal marital status.

A court date for their divorce hearing is set for March 22, but Kardashian asked the courts to grant an “early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage” apart from the other issues. “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [Kanye West],” the documents state. “…There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable.”

The SKIMS founder has “no desire to reconcile” with West, as “irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” according to the filing. “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

In the declaration, Kardashian said she had been attempting to settle the dissolution with her estranged husband since filing for divorce in February, but that he had not responded to her requests. The reality star concluded that both she and West “deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

Last week, West pleaded publicly with Kardashian to “run back” to him as he changed the lyrics to his song “Runaway” at an L.A. concert. “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly,” he sang just weeks after first declaring publicly his desire to repair his marriage.