Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of “Runaway,” West rapped, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.” However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.

A source told HollywoodLife that Kardashian was “embarrassed” by West’s performance and that it prompted this legal action. “This absolutely is true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” the source explained. “Kim hit her boiling point at the Kanye concert on Thursday night and as soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their kids and her family by saying ‘Run back to me Kimberly.’”

Kardashian attended the concert in Los Angeles with her two oldest children with West, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner. Following West’s freestyle, Kardashian knew that she “needed to take action right away” and called her lawyer Laura Wasser. “She contacted her lawyer immediately. She didn’t see any other choice. Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but he is confusing their children with the things he is saying her kids are getting older and beginning to understand what he’s saying and what is going on,” the source continued.

Although Kardashian is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson, West has been vocal about his belief that they will get back together. According to West, God will heal his relationship with Kardashian. The rapper gave a speech about his situation while visiting Skid Row on Nov. 24. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” West said at the time, via Us Weekly. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after seven years and four children. She cited irreconcilable differences in the filing. But in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she said that a number of lifestyle differences led to their split.