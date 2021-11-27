Kanye West Reveals How Presidential Run ‘Embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian Before Marriage Ended

Kanye West is continuing to try and woo his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, back. Now known as Ye, the DONDA rapper took to Instagram with a “Thanksgiving prayer,” and it was all about how he failed in his marriage. It appears he was inspired with the latest plea after taking his son Saint to his first football game. “My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things. Me and my wife’s face. All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said within the five-minute post about Kardashian. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

Throughout the prayer, Ye spoke of how his temper played a huge role in the fallout of his union. He also said he took to drinking too much to help ease his own stress, much of which he hints to taking out on Kardashian. Throughout the long rant, Ye went in between being serious and making fun of his own issues. “I know none of y’all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together,” he added.

As widely known, Ye has been resistant to taking medication to help aid symptoms brought on as a result of his bipolar disorder. Kardashian has also mentioned such, with Ye saying in an infamous Twitter rant that he refused the medication and seemingly went MMIA after his in-laws wanted to have him committed. Ye also shared a throwback black and white photo of him and Kardashian sharing a kiss.

“I was placed under heavy medication,” he recalled. “Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Surprisingly, Ye also referenced how his political affiliation to Donald Trump wreaked havoc in his marriage. Kardashian never flat out said that she disagreed with Ye, but she did say that she respected him enough to allow him to have his own opinions that he stood by. Ye says behind closed doors, Kardashian was less than pleased.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” he said. “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference.”

His latest comments come just days after he took the mic at the LA Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event and to share that he feels God will restore his marriage. “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said in part. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.” Weeks earlier, he told Drink Champs that he wants his family together, adding that he feels Kardashian is being pressured by her circle to end their relationship. As it’s been widely reported, Kardashian is seemingly in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.