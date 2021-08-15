Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Confirm They're Back Together

✖

"Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together. On Sunday, sources close to the couple told reporters from In Touch Weekly that they have reconciled yet again and will be moving forward as a family. Commenters are already divided over whether this movie is good for either of them or for their daughter True.

"It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she's desperate to make it work and he's once again promised to do better," an insider said. "Khloé wants Tristan in True's life and she's still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over." For those catching up, Kardashian and Thompson split up again back in June after Thompson was seen with several women at a hotel in Bel Air.

Fans on social media have already taken umbrage with the phrasing of this statement, which emphasizes Kardashian's "trust issues" rather than Thompson's history of unfaithfulness. Another source told In Touch: "Tristan will always be True's dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he'll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it's bittersweet and heartbreaking."

So far, Kardashian and Thompson have not commented on this alleged change to their romantic status, though they often ignore these kinds of reports from various outlets. The couple has been on-again, off-again repeatedly over the last few years, and it can be difficult to judge their standing at the best of time.

Fans did note that Kardashian refrained from posting a Father's Day tribute to Thompson back in June, which seemed like a bad sign for their relationship. In the past, even when the couple was on bad terms they would acknowledge each other as co-parents if nothing else.

Kardashian's last heartfelt post about Thompson came in March when she publicly wished him a happy 30th birthday. At the time she wrote: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you."

"I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," Kardashian continued at the time. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. "I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"