11 Kardashian-Jenner Family Photoshop Fails You Can't Unsee

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters always make sure to look their best on social media, even if that means using a little Photoshop, filters and other editing tools to mask imperfections. While many of these cosmetic changes are made discreetly, some have been too obvious for fans to ignore. In some cases, members of the family have responded to allegations of doctoring their photos, but they often just ignore them. A few of the Kardashians' most famous and glaring Photoshop mistakes involve their famous Calvin Klein ad, which shows Kourtney Kardashian with an oddly tiny right arm. Another Calvin Klein campaign photo confused fans, since it looked like Kim Kardashian was Photoshopped to the point she was unrecognizable. Scroll on for some of the biggest Kardashian family Photoshop fails.

Kourtney's Tiny Arm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 1, 2018 at 6:24am PDT In August 2018, the Kardashian family released a new Calvin Klein campaign photo, showing all five sisters (Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner) in outfits from the famous label. Various elements of the photo did not make sense, like why is Kendall Jenner the only one fully clothed? Why is Kendall standing at an odd angle? Why is Kourtney Kardashian all the way in the back? But the biggest mystery was Kourtney's right forearm, hidden behind Kim Kardashian. Clearly, some editing was done because it looks way too small. prevnext

Warped Car One of the most bizarre instances of a Photoshop fail in Kardashian history was completely useless. In March, Kim Kardashian posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking in a parking lot towards the camera. While Kim looked normal, there was an oddly warped car in the back, suggesting she mirrored the photo for some unknown reason. "I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kardashian wrote on her website. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL." Some fans were still not convinced, since comparing the original photo with what Kardashian posted shows there are more changes than just mirroring the image. A wall behind her was red in the original photo and the color of her sweater was tweaked. Nope. A fan edited the original photo making it a mirror image and she cropped it and added a filter to match her Instagram aesthetic. Try again! pic.twitter.com/oUaqmmv15F — ♡ kylie j ♡ (@xKingKylizzl) March 27, 2018 prevnext

Kendall's Long Legs In June, Kendall Jenner was accused of Photoshopping a photo of herself with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and their friends Simi Khadra and Jordyn Woods. The photo showed the four women posing with water guns and wearing sunglasses. While it could have just been the angle of the photo, it does look like Jenner's legs are too long. View this post on Instagram kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT prevnext

The Photoshopped Wedding Photo When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in May 2014, they posted a photo of their first kiss as a married couple on Instagram. The couple was not going to let an imperfect photo out in the wild, especially because they had their hopes set on nearly perfect quality from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, who West blasted for pulling out of the nuptials one day before the wedding. In 2014, West admitted they spent four days tweaking the kissing photo until it was just right. "Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up … this was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think that she was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity," West explained in 2014. He continued, “Because Annie pulled out, I was like, 'Okay, I still want my wedding photos to look like Annie Leibovitz,' and we sat there and worked on that photo for, like, four days because the flowers were off-color." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT prevnext

Kylie's Photoshopped Butt In a December 2016 Instagram post, Kylie Jenner Photoshopped something here, because her butt looks a little too big. The belt loop also looks longer than it should be. The photo is an ad for Fashion Nova jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST prevnext

Warped Edges Long before the bitter split between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Chyna was still co-starring in photos with Kim Kardashian. In this Instagram photo from 2014, it looks like there was some tweaking done, because the door frame on the left side is warped. All Kardashian wrote in the caption was a praying hands emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2014 at 6:20pm PST prevnext

Kim's 'Sixth Toe' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:51am PDT In a photoshoot promoting the collaboration with Kylie Jenner for her fragrance collection, Kim Kardashian and her sister Jenner walk side-by-side wearing one-legged bodysuits. Kardashian donned mint green and Jenner wore lavender, which fans gushed over before noticing something extremely strange. Many fans zoomed in on Kardashian's left foot, which appeared to have six toes. "Am I tripping or does Kim have 6 toes? Someone explain, I'm so confused! I counted so many times," one Instagram user wrote. prevnext

Kylie's Sus Snaps From Turks and Caicos View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Jul 17, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT When Kylie Jenner took her besties on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of her skincare line, Kylie Skin, in 2019, fans called her out for a photo with Stassie Karanikolaou in which they stood in front of a brick wall wearing matching dresses in different colors. Fans immediately pointed out Karanikolaou's left leg, which looked suspiciously thin and curved, clear evidence that the photo had been altered. "I'll come back and check this later when the rest of the legs finished uploading," one comment read. prevnext