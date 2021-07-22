Khloe Kardashian Gets Neon Orange Makeover From Daughter True

✖

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True gave her a makeover and let's just say it's colorful! The 3-year-old and some of her cousins went to town with Kardashian's makeup as they used bright orange and bright pink to color her face and the mom-of-one was not shy about sharing her look with the world. Thompson was joined by her cousins Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kyle Jenner, Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, and Chicago West who is the daughter to Kim Kardashian.

The makeup artists in the making put their skills to the test and showed off their best contour and lip lining skills and Kardashian was all about it. "Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?" she said in the video on her Instagram stories according to Us Weekly. "No don't do that to my phone," she added while True seemed to quickly get distracted by her mom's cell phone. In the next slide, she then asks Dream the same questions, "Dreamy? What are you guys doing to me?" she asked.

In the following slide, she showed off her final looked telling her fans that she may have just found a new set of makeup artists. "So, I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists. True and Dream, Stormi and Chi. Killed it." The Good American founder was also decked out in a colorful hot pink workout outfit to match her new look as well.

Kardashian's been hitting the gym on her days off lately following her breakup with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared that she went in on her day off because she had missed another day that she normally puts in a few hours of cardio, but fans couldn't help but to feel she may be blowing off some steam from her recent breakup.

"I normally don't work out on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week, and I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me and they just help me get my head right," she posted according to InTouch Weekly. "So, I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now." While she was putting in the work herself, she also had her big sister Kim Kardashian tagging along for the fun, but she did note that she missed her other sister Kourtney Kardashian. "Kourt, I miss you. I wish you were joining."