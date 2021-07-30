Boston Celtics Reportedly Trade Tristan Thompson Following Breakup With Khloe Kardashian

✖

Tristan Thompson is on the move. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics are trading Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, and a 2023 second-round pick. This move comes one month after Thompson and Khloe Kardashian called it quits again.

Thompson joined the Celtics in November after spending nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in 54 games this past season and averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. During his time in Cleveland, Thompson helped the team win an NBA Championship in 2016 with LeBron James. He was drafted by the Cavaliers No. 4 overall from Texas and was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2012.

"Spending the first nine years of my career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, obviously being drafted there at 19 and winning a championship, and having a lot of success but also going through the process of what it takes to get to the mountain top, of course it's tough," Thompson said per NBC Sports Boston in December. "But it's a chapter in life. I think in life, you go through different phases and different chapters like a book. I had an amazing opportunity to play for a franchise for nine years ... at the end of the day it's a business.

Thompson and Kardashian have been on-again, off-again for the last few years. They share one daughter together, True Thompson who was born in April 2018. A source told Page Six, “They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” It was reported that Thompson allegedly was getting closer to three women at a party in Bel Air in June. The Daily Mail reported he attended a birthday party during which he reportedly "disappeared into a bedroom and then exited toom looking "disheveled."

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.” The source added: “When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”