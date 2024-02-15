Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Finalize Divorce

The details of the finalization have not been shared publicly.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have formally finalized their divorce. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple signed a Marital Settlement Agreement, which had been filed in court. The finalization comes more than 6 months since Christine filed for divorce, which is the required waiting period in California.

TMZ states that the details of the settlement have been shared at this time, but a judge reportedly validated the prenuptial agreement that had been a serious point of contention during their heated divorce. Costner and Baumgartner both signed the finalization document personally — signaling the settlement — along with their respective attorneys, Laura Wasser and Marisa Beuoy.

Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner last summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11.

She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. It was previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which TMZ reported a judge ordered Baumgartner not to contest, otherwise, she would have to pay her ex $1 million for violating the terms.

Baumgartner has since moved on to dating financier Josh Connor, and Costner has been romantically linked to singer Jewel Kilcher.