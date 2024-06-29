Kevin Costner Talks 'Crushing' Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner recently opened up about his personal life and career in an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King. The actor, known for his roles in Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves, and The Bodyguard, spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner after 19 years of marriage, describing it as a "crushing moment."

Reflecting on the end of his marriage, Costner was candid about how it affected him emotionally. "That's a crushing moment. It's powerful and it hurt," he said. The actor's primary concern throughout this difficult period has been the well-being of his children. Costner and Baumgartner share two sons and a daughter, and he expressed his commitment to maintaining stability for them despite the family upheaval.

"So, I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are. Because that's a moment I was hoping they wouldn't experience, but now they have. So what we do is we just deal with it," Costner explained.

Costner has found solace and excitement in his latest project despite personal turmoil. The actor is currently immersed in what he describes as his most ambitious and personal project to date: Horizon: An American Saga. This epic production is a series of four movies exploring the expansion and settlement of the American West, with Costner serving as writer, director, producer, and star.

Costner first commissioned Horizon's story in 1988, even before his breakout success with Dances with Wolves. Despite facing initial rejections, Costner's passion for the endeavor never waned. "I thought, 'Well, I'll write four more, see how they like those.' No one liked that. You know the knot head that I am but you know I did. I couldn't forget it, I couldn't fall out of love with it. And I just kept pushing it forward," he recalled.

In Horizon, Costner plays Haze Ellison, a character on the run from vengeful gunslingers alongside his love interest, Marigold, portrayed by Abbey Lee. The series delves into themes of violence, love, and betrayal, set against the backdrop of the American frontier.

Costner's new project has become a family affair, with his son Hayes joining the cast. The actor described working alongside his son as a "dream," expressing pride in Hayes' performance despite his lack of prior acting experience. "I thought Hayes could do it. I thought we could be together, and that we're locked together in this," Costner shared. Horizon: An American Saga is in theaters starting today.