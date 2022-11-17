Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Healing Thought' After Divorce From Morgan Evans Is Finalized

Kelsea Ballerini's divorce from Morgan Evans has been finalized. Shortly after that news broke, Ballerini took to TikTok to share a "lil healing thought" with her followers. It was originally reported in August that Ballerini and Evans were going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage.

Ballerini shared that she came to a realization after getting a massage. While it hurt at first, she said that the pain that she was experiencing in her neck and shoulders started to go away the more that the massage therapist worked on her. "I just started spiraling on that metaphor because... healing hurts. Healing's really painful especially when the point of it isn't to run away from the thing that hurts, it's to run toward it." Even though Ballerini did not specifically mention the relationship issues that she's been dealing with as of late, it's easy to see how her metaphor relates to the situation.

"And everytime you run back to the place of pain you uncover what you learned from it or what you brought to the table to contribute to it or what you don't want to do again," she continued. "Then eventually you run back to it enough where it stops hurting and one day you wake up and your shoulders are just right back down where they're supposed to be."

As previously stated, Ballerini's post came out shortly after news emerged that she and Evans' divorce was finalized. They reportedly came to an agreement on Oct. 24, but it wasn't until early November that it was made official. The pair, who had a prenuptial agreement in place, were able to divide up their assets. The now-divorce couple will split the proceeds from the Nashville home that they once shared, which is currently "vacated" and up for sale. The news came about two months after Ballerini first shared that they were going their separate ways.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," Ballerini wrote. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."