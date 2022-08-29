Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Husband Morgan Evans After Almost 5 Years of Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans have called it quits. After nearly five years of marriage, the "Heartfirst" singer and the "Kiss Somebody" musician are headed for divorce. Ballerini confirmed the news on social media Monday, with a source later telling PEOPLE that the singer and her husband "separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years."

In sharing the news with her fans, Ballerini, who filed for divorce from Evans on Friday, noted that she has "always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold." Ballerini went on to explain that now that her divorce "is now public record" following her filing last week, she "wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

Ballerini went on to call the divorce a "deeply difficult decision" that "is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons." She concluded the message by writing, "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can." At this time, Evans has not addressed the news on his own account.

Although Ballerini did not share the reason for her and Evans' split, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that the couple, who married in 2017, have "been working on their marriage for a very long time." The source added that "prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," and Ballerini and Evans "gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

The sources' claims that Ballerini and Evans attended couples therapy didn't come as much of a surprise. Previously speaking to PEOPLE back in November, the country singer shared that she and her husband went to couples therapy "all the time." Ballerini shared, "We have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations." She added that she and Evans "approach our relationship so differently, but he shows up – he shows up in every way he needs to."

Ballerini and Evans first met in 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans' native Australia in March of that year. Evans then dropped to one knee and popped the question in December 2016. The musicians went on to tie the knot in an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in December 2017.