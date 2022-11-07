Kelsea Ballerini Is Officially Single, Divorce Finalized

Kelsea Ballerini's divorce from Morgan Evans has been finalized. According to Page Six, Ballerini and Evans reached a settlement in their divorce around two months after they announced their split. It was confirmed back in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after almost five years of marriage.

Page Six reported that the former couple came to an agreement on Oct. 24. But, it wasn't until Thursday that they actually signed off on the divorce. Ballerini and Evans reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place, making their divorce go more smoothly. They have divided up their assets, which include a Nashville home that is currently "vacated." The property is currently up for sale and the now-divorced pair will split the proceeds from the sale.

In late August, it was reported that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans. The country singer later confirmed the news on social media and shared a statement with her fans. She told her followers, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce." Ballerini continued, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Ballerini ended her statement by urging her fans to be "mindful" about how they approach the situation, as she and Evans were in a "fragile" place. She noted that they were both "actively healing and showing up the best we can." Her estranged husband also took to social media to share a statement about their split. He kept his message on the shorter side, as he wrote, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage. Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it's not."

Since their split was reported, Ballerini opened up about the matter even further with CBS News. During her interview with the outlet, which was published in early October, she explained that the decision to divorce Evans wasn't one that she came to overnight. The "Miss Me More" singer said, "There's a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I'm on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that is showing up for this album ['Subject to Change'] and showing up for myself like I never have."