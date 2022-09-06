Kelsea Ballerini Cries in a Bathtub Amidst Divorce From Morgan Evans

In the wake of her split from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini is showing off a vulnerable side of herself on social media. As E! News noted, the country singer posted an emotional video of herself while in a bathtub. The post comes less than a week after Ballerini and Evans announced that they were parting ways after five years of marriage.

In the clip, which was captioned with "a complex time," Ballerini sits in a bathtub with her eye makeup seemingly smudged. She set the clip to Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex," which contains lyrics that tie back to Ballerini's own situation. Gregson-MacLeod's lyrics read, "I'm being a good wife/We won't be together/But maybe the next life/I need him like watеr/He lives on a landslide/I cry in his bathroom/Hе turns off the big light." Ballerini lets the video and the track speak for themselves as she mouths along to some of the lyrics.

As previously mentioned, her post comes shortly after she announced that she and Evans had broken up. Her post began, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce." She continued to write that this "deeply difficult decision" was made after "a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

The singer added, "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can." Evans also took to social media to comment on the news, as he wrote on his Instagram Story, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not." It was reported that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their breakup.