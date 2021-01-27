Kelly Clarkson's Husband Brandon Blackstock Pushes Back Against Defrauding Allegations

✖

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, is speaking out against claims that he and his father Narvel Blackstock's management company defrauded her out of millions of dollars. Clarkson originally claimed in October 2020 that Blackstock and his father defrauded her by charging her outlandish fees during her time with the company. This news comes several months after it was reported that Clarkson and Blackstock had split after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Blackstock filed legal documents in November 2020 in response to Clarkson's claims that she made about a month prior. In those documents, which Us Weekly obtained, Blackstock denied his estranged wife's claims that he defrauded her. The 44-year-old claimed that Clarkson is not entitled to any of the money that he, his father, or their management company earned while working with her over the course of 13 years. Blackstock's attorney is arguing that his client, Narvel, and their management company are not subject to the Talent Agencies Act because they did not perform their duties in the state of California.

When it comes to Clarkson's October petition, she claimed that she entered into an oral agreement with her estranged husband, her former father-in-law, and their management company in 2007. She alleged that their agreement was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” and that it allowed the Blackstocks to perform “illegal services” as agents in the state of California when they did not have the necessary licenses to do so. Because of this, her attorney, Edwin McPherson, said that Clarkson should be entitled to all of the money that she earned as well as other "things of value" that Blackstock received while acting as her agent.

In response to Clarkson's petition, Blackstock's attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman and Jesse A. Kaplan, said that there was a one-year statute of limitations when it comes to the Talent Agencies Act. As a result, if the "Breakaway" singer is able to prove that there were illegal agent services going on, Blackstock's attorneys said that she could only claim commissions that she should have received within the year prior to her October 2020 filing. Blackstock is asking for his estranged wife's petition to be dismissed and is also asking for her to pay his legal fees. As previously mentioned, this situation comes several months after it was reported that the couple split. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. Together, the two share two children, daughter River and son Remington.