Kelly Clarkson Alleges Ex-Husband 'Defrauded' Her Out of Millions in Newly Released Divorce Documents

Kelly Clarkson accused her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock of defrauding her out of millions of dollars by illegally acting as her talent agent. The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed documents with the California Labor Commissioner's Office in October, accusing Starstruck Management of being a "fraudulent and subterfuge device" so her managers could perform "illegal services" as her agents without a license in California. She listed Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock, as members of Starstruck Management, according to the documents obtained by OK! Magazine.

Narvel sued Clarkson in September, claiming the American Idol winner owes his company $1.4 million and could owe as much as $4 million more from money earned from The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Less than a month later, Clarkson filed a Petition to Determine Controversy with the Labor Commissioner’s Office, claiming Starstruck and the Blackstocks violated California's Talent Agencies Act, which requires anyone acting as an agent have a license to do so. Clarkson claimed Starstruck never provided the surety bond of $50,000 as required and never got her written approval to be her agent. She also accused them of not working her in her best interests.

Instead, Clarkson claimed Starstruck asked for "unconscionable" fees, gave "false information" and made "false representations." She also accused the company of hiding important information about their violations of the California labor code. Clarkson and her attorney, Edwin McPherson, asked that all agreements between Clarkson, Starstruck and the Blackstocks be "declared void and unenforceable" and they should return the money Clarkson paid them. There will likely be a ruling by February, and Narvel's lawsuit would be dismissed if the California Labor Commissioner's Office sides with Clarkson. Starstruck could then appeal the decision.

"The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. The couple is parents to Riber, 6, and Remy, 4. In November, Clarkson reportedly won primary custody of the children, who will spend most of their time in Los Angeles with Clarkson. Blackstock will visit them there, and will only be allowed to take them to Montana once per month at the most.