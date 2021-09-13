Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian Amid Cheating Rumors

Kanye West is no longer “keeping up” with ex Kim Kardashian. The “Heartless” rapper recently unfollowed his estranged wife, as well as other members of the KarJenner clan, on social media. The move comes amid growing rumors of a cheating scandal that potentially led to Kardashian filing for divorce in February.

Kardashian’s absence on West’s following count was first noticed over the weekend. West, who recently released his 10th studio album Donda, appears to have unfollowed Kardashian and her family members on all social media platforms, though the Kardashian family aren’t the only ones who had the “unfollow” button tapped on them. On Instagram, for example, West currently only follows nine accounts, all of which have blacked out icons, just like the musician. West’s Twitter following count is a bit higher at 211, though the rapper is much less active on that platform, with his most recent tweet having been in November 2020 when he teased a potential presidential run in 2024.

At this time, neither Kardashian nor West have publicly commented on the unfollowing. Although the unfollowing could just be a move made amid the release of Donda, it also comes amid cheating rumors. In fact, in the song “Hurricane” on his new album, West raps that he cheated on Kardashian during their marriage, even after the birth of their two oldest children, 8-year-old daughter North and 5-year-old son Saint.

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” he raps on the track, later referencing the California mansion that he used to share with Kardashian when singing, “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it/Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”

While West did not further explain the lyrics, a source told Page Six that “the song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.” West and Kardashian were married for six years before she filed for divorce in February. The source added that the “new chick” was not a reference to his brief relationship with model Irina Shayk, explaining, “if you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.”

Despite any possible cheating scandals, West and Kardashian have continued to present a united front. In the lead up to Donda‘s release, Kardashian attended her ex’s many listening parties. A source told TMZ Kardashian and West are “forever family” and will continue to support one another.