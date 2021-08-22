Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Relationship Has Reportedly Ended

✖

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have ended their relationship. The couple was first linked in early June. "It was never a serious thing that took off," a source told PEOPLE. "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," a second source explained. "They remain friendly." Break-up rumors have persisted for a while, and a month ago an insider told PEOPLE that "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye. They are very much still dating."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, according to a source, Kardashian was nothing but happy that her estranged husband is spending time with the Russian model. "[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on," a source told Us Weekly. "She thinks Irina is a great fit for him." Another source said that the KKW Beauty founder knew about West and Shayk's relationship before the news became public and that she appreciates the model's privacy when it comes to her relationships, with the source citing Shayk's rare comments about her ex Bradley Cooper. "She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," the insider said, adding that Kardashian "wouldn’t like" to see West move on with someone "who’s going to talk to the press."

Kardashian and West have been keeping things civil as they move forward with their divorce. The exes were photographed grabbing lunch together in Malibu in pictures obtained by TMZ. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were without their four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — marking their first solo outing in a very long time.

The ex-couple looked to be keeping things on the down-low as they dined together, although they did have security in tow. The couple has kept their co-parenting relationship relatively private and Kardashian has made sure to support her ex on a number of occasions. Kardashian has been speaking positively about West's influence on her during their relationship, saying he helped her with her confidence during an episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

"I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," Kardashian said. She added that while she "used to be such a people pleaser" she has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of other people's opinions on her.