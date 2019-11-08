Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President in 2024

Kanye West has never been shy about his political ambitions, with the rapper recently announcing he’s planning to run for the office of U.S. President in 2024. On Thursday, West made an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, and spoke about his plans. “When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely- yo whatchu all laughing at?” West said, then responding to a chuckling audience. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”

He continued, “What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”

This is not the first time that West has implied that he wants to be President of the United States. In the past, as recent as the last few months, he has made similar statements.

Does he have your vote? Kanye says he’s running for president in 2024 pic.twitter.com/kBVlshA93d — Complex (@Complex) November 8, 2019

West’s announcement has set off a lot of conversation on Twitter, with one person quipping, “Rihanna is more qualified to run for president than Kanye. She has a solid track record to prove it, she’s done so much for her country.”

“2032 if it’s anything like his last album release,” someone else joked, referring to how West has been known to delay things — such as album releases — for a lengthy amount of time.

Depends on his platform and on whether he gets nominated. I don’t really think he’s qualified, but I really like lobbing hand grenades at the system and Kanye has some intriguing qualities as a hand grenade. — Joshua McNabintosh (@radicalbarks) November 8, 2019

“I honestly don’t think he has the mental capacity to do so,” another user commented, “and I say that because his mind is in every place but where he is. He can’t even stay on topic that’s just me or am I tripping? Plus I think he’s still mourning his mother.”

“I feel as though he gon have Trump as his advisor or cabinet so no however I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking of voting for him years ago when he first announced,” a final person tweeted.

