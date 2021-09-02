Kanye West Had Affair During Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Sources Allege

✖

While there are rumors that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could be getting back together, new allegations have surfaced that the Donda rapper was unfaithful during their marriage, and they are fueled by lyrics from his own songs. In his new song "Hurricane," West raps that he cheated on Kardashian during their marriage, even after the birth of their two oldest children.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," West raps on the track. He also references the California mansion that he used to share with Kardashian later on in the song. "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," West raps. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

"The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown," a source told Page Six, clarifying that the "new chick" was not a reference to his brief relationship with model Irina Shayk. "If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids."

After Kardashian's appearance in a wedding gown during West's latest (and most controversial) Donda listening party even, there are conflicting reports over whether or not the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will continue on the path to divorce. TMZ reports that they've been spending a lot of time together in private and that they are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."

The divorce proceedings are currently still underway, but sources say that "it's possible Kim might withdraw the divorce petition. There's obviously a lot of love and history between the former pair, but many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out." However, PEOPLE is less sure that a romantic reunion is in the works. While Kardashian and West are working to heal their fractured relationship, a source close to the family explained that "Right now, she is not calling [the divorce] off though." The source continued, explaining that Kim's sartorial choices were more indicative of "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" than the former couple getting back together. "The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that"

A separate source told PEOPLE before Thursday's event that "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."