Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Divorcing, Report Claims

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are calling it quits, according to one report. Just days after sparking controversy at the 2025 Grammys red carpet when Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a completely sheer gown, the Daily Mail reports that West, 47, and Censori, 30, have broken up and are preparing to file for divorce.

A source close to the rapper confirmed the news to the outlet Thursday, alleging that the pair plan to file divorce paperwork “in the coming days.” The source also claimed that they have reached a verbal agreement that will see Censori walking away from the relationship with a $5 million payment.

West and Censori married in December 2022 after she began working as an architectural designer for West’s fashion brand Yeezy in 2020, which is believed to be when they first met. They do not share any children together. Neither West nor Censori have commented on the report at this time.

What did Bianca Censori wear to the Grammys red carpet?

News of their reported split and upcoming divorce comes just 11 days after the pair made headlines across the globe with their viral Grammys stunt. Appearing together on the red carpet for the Feb. 2 event, Censori removed her long black fur coat to reveal a nude-colored sheer dress, sans any undergarments.

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The move stoked immediate controversy, with some questioning whether the stunt broke any potential Grammys dress codes, while others called for the pair to be banned from future Grammys ceremonies. West also reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

What was the fallout from Bianca Censori’s nude Grammys dress?

Although the rapper defended the red carpet look as “art” and boasted that they “beat the Grammys,” actress Riley Mae Lewis later told The Sun that Censori may not have been entirely onboard with the revealing look. Lewis said that the pair appeared to have been “arguing” and Censori “didn’t look fully on board with the scandal he wanted to create on the carpet.”

“The energy between the two seemed off, and a lot of people on the carpet thought the exact same thing. It makes me concerned for what their relationship is like behind the scene,” she added, echoing the concerns of many social media users. “Bianca did not look like she wanted to be there, and Kanye looked like he was loving the attention, knowing the publicity it would later bring him.”

Censori has not publicly addressed her red carpet look or the controversy surrounding it, which was followed shortly after by West’s antisemitic rant on X, in which he praised Adolf Hitler, claimed he was a Nazi, and also defended Sean “Diddy” Combs. West no longer holds an X account, though it’s unclear if he deactivated his account himself or if he was removed.