Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Top Lawyer Quits Ahead of Trial

Disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently dealt another blow in his sex trafficking and racketeering case set to begin trial this May. Deadline reports one of the lawyers on the Bad Boy Records founder’s defense team has requested he be allowed to step down.

Anthony Ricco to Judge Arun Subramanian reportedly doesn’t believe he stands a chance at helping Diddy. “It’s become a real sh*tshow, they’re desperate to not go to trial,” a well-positioned attorney told the outlet of the Marc Agnifilo, and Teny Geragos-led Combs criminal trial defense. “Look at the filings, they’re throwing everything at the wall and praying something sticks.”

Ricco’s request for “withdrawal” from Diddy’s case is reportedly due to the unorthodox way the case is being conducted due to what the lawyer cites as “protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege.” In his filing for his exit, he says he does so “respectfully but regrettably,” adding, “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice.”

Diddy’s upcoming trial should not be delayed because of Ricco’s requested departure, the lawyer says, noting he has a large enough team and has had sufficient time to prepare. The Sean John founder’s team is seemingly prepared to move on and has publicly stated from the beginning that they look forward to trial. Diddy has pleaded not guilty, calling most of his accusers’ claims a “shakedown” and says any sexual activity was consensual, despite men and women alleging they were drugged and/or forced to participate in acts with him and male sex workers and violently beaten if they declined.

The domino effect of his legal trial began when in November 2023, his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy claiming years of forced sex, physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse. He settled within 24 hours. Months later, a hotel surveillance video leaked showing him chasing after and beating the singer after an alleged sexual thrust she says she was forced to have with Diddy and a male sex worker. The same beating and hotel was mentioned in her lawsuit.