3 of the Wildest Kanye West and Bianca Censori Public Moments

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have consistently commanded attention since going public with their relationship in January 2023, creating a series of memorable moments that have both shocked and fascinated the public. Most recently, the couple sparked controversy at the 2025 Grammy Awards when Censori removed her black fur coat on the red carpet to reveal a sheer nude-colored dress worn without undergarments. The Grammy winner, 47, and the Australian architect, 29, who worked on West’s Yeezy brand, have become known for their boundary-pushing public appearances and avant-garde fashion choices.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

The couple has continued to push boundaries with their public appearances, most recently at the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. West appeared in an all-white ensemble while Censori showcased pink hair and a revealing bodysuit, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining their status as one of fashion’s most talked-about couples.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 23: Bianca Censori is seen on January 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

One of their most striking fashion statements came during a Los Angeles outing, where Censori dramatically departed from her typically revealing ensembles. The 29-year-old architect donned an enormous fur coat paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat that nearly obscured her entire face. The dramatic shift from her usual minimalist attire to this maximalist look created yet another memorable street-style moment for the couple.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The pair commanded attention at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show, where they held court in the front row. Censori stunned onlookers in one of her most memorable ensembles to date: a sculptural leather bodysuit with dramatic high-rise details, complemented by pink suede boots that reached her knees. Her edgy appearance was completed with a sleek black bob featuring gel-slicked bangs that perfectly matched the outfit’s avant-garde aesthetic.