Julia Fox Defends Relationship With Kanye West, Disavows His Antisemitism

Julia Fox and Kanye West's whirlwind romance may have ended, but it continues to make headlines, mainly because Fox keeps talking about it. The Uncut Gems actor and YEEZY founder dated for about two months, beginning at the top of 2022. They posed for photos together, traveled the world together, had risque PDA, and annoyed the masses with their matching denim. But many assumed they wouldn't last, as simultaneously, West, aka Ye, was still publicly declaring his obsession for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. But according to Fox, it was the reason she wanted Ye.

After a fan asked how she ended up with a misogynist, Fox explained in a TikTok video: "By the time me and him got together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet," she said. "The only thing he had done was change the name in the song [to] 'Come back to me Kimberly.' That was really the only thing when we met." She then added she wasn't interested in him initially. "He was texting me, I wasn't really answering," she said, before alleging that Ye "kept going and going." It was enough to grasp her attention. And knowing his yearning for Kardashian remained, Fox took it as a challenge.

"But then I had this thought," she said. "Maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me." And she feels that she did her job, adding his focus was different and he wasn't ranting online. "I will say that that month we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter… He wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship," she went on.

She ended things after he began to tweet about Kardashian. Fox also says she disagrees with West's antisemitic statements.