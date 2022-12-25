Kaley Cuoco Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Romantic New Photos With Boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey marked Christmas by sharing a romantic new photo showcasing her growing baby bump. Cuoco, 37, and Pelphrey, 40, went public with their relationship in May and announced they are expecting their first child together in October. This is the first child for both actors.

Cuoco shared three pictures from a recent photo session with photographer Claudia Craig. In the first one, Pelphrey is kneeling down to kiss The Flight Attendant star's stomach. The other two show Cuoco and the Ozark star laughing together. Craig shared two more photos from the shoot on her own Instagram page. Pelphrey also published a photo of the couple with Santa Claus.

Cuoco's famous followers swarmed the new post to congratulate the couple. "Oh K! I am crying. You three are radiating joy," The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones wrote. "Soooooo cuuuute!!!" Cheryl Hines wrote. "Maybe he will share Rennie's birthday," Katharine McPhee Foster wrote, referring to her son Rennie's February birthday.

Cuoco and Pelphrey revealed they are dating in May when Cuoco shared a gallery of pictures from her life "lately." The gallery ended with Polaroids showing the two cuddling and kissing. They made their first public appearance at producer Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that month and walked the Emmys red carpet together in September. In October, the two shared photos from a gender reveal party, confirming they are expecting a baby girl. Since then, they have continued sharing adorable baby bump updates and sparked unconfirmed engagement rumors.

When Cuoco celebrated her 37th birthday, she reflected on how her life has changed in the past year. "This birthday week has been so special," she wrote. "So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved. You know who you are [heart] and to my forever bud [Pelphrey] for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My -heart] is full."

Cuoco and Pelphrey fell in love "at first sight," she told Extra in September. She met Pelphrey "at the right moment" after a difficult year. "We have the same management team," Cuoco explained. "My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical... it was perfect."

Cuoco is best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant. She also voices the title character in HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series and just starred in Peacock's Meet Cute with Pete Davidson. Pelphrey is an Emmy nominee for his role in Ozark and recently starred on the big screen in She Said.