Karen Gillan Shares Baby Bump Photos After Revealing Pregnancy

Karen Gillan isn't hiding her baby bump! After quietly announcing her pregnancy on the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) red carpet earlier this month, the 36-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star, who is expecting her first baby with husband and Saturday Night Live writer-actor Nick Kocher, is now filling her socials with sweet pregnancy photos.

Gillan made her pregnancy announcement Instagram official on Sept. 10, when she took to the social media platform to upload photos (view them here) from her TIFF red carpet appearance at the Princess of Wales Theatre. During the Sept. 6 outing, which Gillan attended for the premiere of her next film, The Life of Chuck, the actress wore a yellow dress as she cradled her stomach in photographs alongside stars including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston, and Stephen King. Gillan posted several red carpet-snapshots, as well as a few behind-the-scenes photos, to her account, sweetly hinting at her pregnancy in the caption when writing, "COMING SOON! 'The Life Of Chuck' and 'untitled baby.'"

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress returned to the platform just a few days later with more images from TIFF (see them here) as she and her castmates promote The Life of Chuck. In the photos, Gillan donned a white blouse and skirt with black dots. In two of the images, the star left several buttons on the blouse unbuttoned to expose her belly, which she cradled in one photo.

Gillan hasn't shared details on her upcoming arrival, including whether or not she knows the sex or when she is due. The little one will be the first for the actress and her husband, who she sparked romance with after she "DMed him on Twitter saying, 'Hi, your tweets are really funny. I'm Karen, by the way," she revealed during a 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Gillan and Kocher secretly married at Castle Toward in Scotland in May 2022, the actress not announcing their nuptials until February 2024. The couple has chosen to mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight aside from Kocher joining his wife for a handful of events and Gillan occasionally commenting on their relationship, revealing in last year that she once attended a couples therapy appointment in her Nebula makeup while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

News of their little one on the way was met with plenty of excitement from her 7.8 million Instagram followers, including Zoe Saldana, who commented, "Biggest congrats lady!!" One fan wrote, "Congratulations on your upcoming adventure."