Amber Stevens West is officially a mom of three! The Happy Together alum, 37, and her husband and Greek co-star, Andrew West, 40, welcomed their third baby together, Bernadette Maxine West. The proud parents recently shared the exciting news with PEOPLE and on Instagram, followed by a bunch of updates on the baby’s first few weeks.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their third baby together. In the adorable announcement, the parents recruited their two oldest children – daughters Ava, 5, and Winnie, 2 – to help share the news, the family of four posing together for a series of images uploaded to Amber’s Instagram. Amber captioned the gallery, “family of 5 now loading…,” with the couple telling PEOPLE their daughters were “fully ready to take on their roles of ‘big sister’ and ‘double big sister.” They added that “Family of 5 debuts this summer! Anxious to meet the person doing somersaults inside me all night. We need to have a talk!”

In the weeks that followed, Amber continued to document her pregnancy journey. In a sweet Aug. 25 post, the pregnant actress shared a photo of her daughter’s hugging her growing belly, simply writing, “3” in the caption. In September, she shared a video of her and her daughters “shopping for baby’s first toy,” in which Ava and Winnie were shown excitedly browsing various toys and clothes for their little sibling.

Amber Stevens and Andrew West Met on the Greek Set

The birth of their third baby marks a sweet milestone for the couple, who first met on the ABC Family sitcom Greek. After portraying love interests Ashleigh Howard and Fisher on the series, which ran from 2007 until 2011, the pair eventually sparked romance. They went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles in December 2014. They welcomed their first daughter in 2019, with little Winnie following in August 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 16: Actors Amber Stevens West (L) and Andrew J. West (R) attend the premiere of “Antiquities” at the Dances With Films Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on June 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Outside of their roles on Greek, Amber is well-known for her starring role on CBS’ sitcom Happy Together. Her other credits include the CBS comedy-drama God Friended Me, NBC’s Frasier and The Carmichael Show, and most recently, Fox’s Krapopolis. Andrew, meanwhile, is well-known for his portrayal of Gareth in AMC’s The Walking Dead.