Kaley Cuoco Teases Having Baby No. 2 With Fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is thinking about baby number two with her fiancé. After getting engaged to partner and baby daddy Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco can't help but thinking about expanding the family again even before saying "I do." The two actors welcomed their daughter Matilda in March 2023, and Cuoco told People that while they're in no rush to walk down the aisle, they may welcome another baby before that happens.

"We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan," Cuoco shared. "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – that's a lot. The minute I had my baby, they're like, 'When's your second one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?'" Luckily, Cuoco and Pelphrey have been enjoying life as new parents, and it's been keeping them as busy as ever. The Big Bang Theory alum admitted what life is like now with a baby, and it's anything but quiet.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX)

"She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad," the Emmy nominee said of the toddler. "She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great."

After making their relationship Instagram official in 2022, Cuoco and Pelphrey got engaged last August. Considering they aren't rushing to get married and could very well be holding off until both of their schedules die down, that doesn't mean they won't be trying to give Matilda a sibling in the meantime. Cuoco has not been shy about showing off her little girl on Instagram. The actress occasionally posts photos and videos of her daughter, including when Matilda visited her at work for the very first time. She figured that Matilda could even share those pictures in 20 years time when she appears on the Late Show. Since both of her parents are actors, it wouldn't be surprising if she was also bit by the acting bug, but it's certainly too early to go down that path.

Whatever happens for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, it seems like they are just loving life right now and going wherever it takes them. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that baby number two will be coming any time soon, but they are definitely thinking about it.