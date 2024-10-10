Walton Goggins Shares Rare Family Photos With Wife and Son

Walton Goggins took a break from his usual social media activity to share a deeply personal post. After spending much of the year celebrating the success of Prime Video’s Fallout and filming The White Lotus Season 3 in Thailand, the actor sweetly shared on Aug. 14 that he was finally able to reunite with his wife Nadia Conners and their son Augustus Goggins, 13.

“Reunited with my TRIBE… 3 Oceans separated us for so long… for too long,” Goggins captioned a rare gallery of images of his family of three (view the post here), “How fast they grow. Exhale. I love you little man. I love you Nadia.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goggins, of course, is a well-known actor who is best known for his roles in movies like Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, Predators, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Tomb Raider, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. On the small screen, he starred in the CBS sitcom The Unicorn, The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals, Sons of Anarchy, and The Righteous Gemstones. Most recently, he made waves for his portrayal of The Ghoul/Cooper Howard in Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation. He can next be seen in the third season of HBO’s resort-set series The White Lotus.

Goggins’ wife, meanwhile, is a writer and director. She is well-known for 2007’s The 11th Hour, which was nominated for an award at the Cannes Film Festival. In March 2024, her first narrative film, The Uninvited, premiered at South by Southwest. Her and her husband’s respective Hollywood careers often mean that they are forced to spend time apart, with Goggins writing in an April 22 post, “Saying goodbye to your family… no matter what you do for a living… is the hardest part of the job.” He went on to wish his wife a “Safe flight. I love you so much. I’ll see you soon.”

Goggins and Conners have been romantically linked for nearly two decades. The pair first sparked romance in 2005 after a friend set them up on an “awkward” blind date. The couple went on to welcome their son in February 2011, tying the knot seven months later after nearly six years of dating. Reflecting on their relationship in November 2021, Goggins called Conners, “My wife… my best friend,” adding, “the way you light up a room…the way you’ve lit up my life and all those around you… My God…that I get to walk this road with you…. How grateful am I.”