Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Expand Their Family With New Addition

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook's family just got a lot bigger! On Sunday, the former The Big Bang Theory star officially introduced fans to the newest member of her family, revealing that she and her husband adopted a senior dog named Larry, a 9-year-old mastiff whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.

Cuoco shared the exciting news on Instagram with a gallery of photos of the family’s newest canine, who joins the couple's ensemble of other animal family members. Posting a photo of herself and Coo adorably hugging Larry, the actress wrote, "when you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" She told fans that "he's a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed," going on to call him "the perfect addition to our lives" and thanking "his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him" as she shared even more photos of the dog. Among the images was a photo of Larry lounging in the kitchen as Cook prepared food, with another photo showing him relaxing on some furniture.

In his own post, Cook wrote that "Big man Larry is already part of the family," and added that Larry is "such a good man." Cook went on to encourage others to consider adopting senior dogs, writing that "there is a weird energy around adopting older dogs, until you give it a try you have no idea how awesome and rewarding it is." He said "adopting older dogs are the best!!" Cuoco, meanwhile, also documented Larry's first days at home on her Instagram Story, where she humorously said Larry is the "size of a horse and I could ride him lol" and told fans that the canine is "already a barn dog."

The new addition to the family comes after Cuoco and Cook sadly said goodbye to Norman, the actress' beloved dog who passed away in January at the age of 14. Opening up about the "earth-shattering deep gut-wrenching pain" at the time, the Flight Attendant actress penned a note to her late dog, writing, "you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Cuoco had been extremely close to Norman, whom she had adopted, and even named her production company Yes, Norman, and its logo is an image of the dog. He was also the first rescue animal Cuoco adopted, with Norman and her love of pit bulls driving Cuoco's interest in animal rescue work. Together, she and Cook have several animals, including a chihuahua, Dump Truck, more than a dozen horses, a bunny, and a goat.