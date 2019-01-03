Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Her Dogs, Horses and Bunnies in Tribute to 2018

The Big Bang Theory star and animal lover Kaley Cuoco rang in 2019 with a tribute to 2018, the year that saw her tie the knot.

“Happy New Year!!! This last year has been filled with a new hubby, amazing friends and family, dogs, horses, bunnies, a honeymoon, my career taking a shift after 12 years, major shoulder surgery, running my own production company, building our dream ranch and forming a future,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram, alongside of her two dogs dressed in their best party gear. “Very grateful to everyone that’s had a hand in helping me progress and can’t wait for everything to come!”

Cuoco also spent her holiday marking the six-month anniversary of her marriage to Karl Cook. She and the professional equestrian married in June and went on their honeymoon in Switzerland in December.

There has been speculation over being expecting the couple’s first child, but Cuoco has insisted that is not the case. When one of her honeymoon photos appeared to show her sporting a baby bump, Cuoco called fans out on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” she wrote sarcastically. “Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?”

She also complained about trolls who asked her if she was pregnant.

“Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that. I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle,” she told fans in October. “Seriously, shut up.”

A source told Radar Online earlier this week she is planning to have a baby after The Big Bang Theory wraps up.

“They’re planning on starting a family as soon as the show wraps!” the source said. “Kaley wanted some one-on-one time as a married couple before the stress of trying to get pregnant. But once the show is over, she’s decided to concentrate on making a family!”

After arriving home from the honeymoon trip, Cuoco called it “beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

“[Cook] said ‘Let me plan the honeymoon’! I should have known this wouldn’t be a normal adventure in any sense of the word,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “You are constantly wowing me and always a step ahead .. thank you my love for helping us make memories we will never forget .. and teaching me that truffles are NOT mushrooms. (But they kinda are).”

Aside from the major personal news in 2018, Cuoco also began work on the final season of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. She plays Penny on the show, which is the longest-running live-action sitcom in TV history now.

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season resumes on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with “The Paintball Scattering.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images