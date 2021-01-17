Kaley Cuoco Absolutely Gutted Over Death of Her Dog Norman: 'You Were My Entire World'

✖

Norman, the dog Kaley Cuoco named her production company for, has died. The former The Big Bang Theory star shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Saturday, including two black and white photos with Norman, whom she called her "entire world" for the past 14 years. The news came a day after Cuoco announced another major change in her life, as she retired her beloved showhorse Nettie from horse-riding.

"Earth-shattering deep gut-wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible," Cuoco wrote, with broken heart emojis bookending the caption. "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart." Norman has made several appearances on Cuoco's Instagram page, including a video on Nov. 8 showing the two listening to a song together.

Norman is such a big part of Cuoco's life that she named her production company Yes, Norman, and its logo is an image of the dog with a blue bow tie. He was also the first rescue animal Cuoco adopted, The Los Angeles Times reported in 2017. The pit bull mix was about two years old and had a broken leg. "I knew right away, I wanted this dog to be in my life," Cuoco told the Times.

Adopting Norman and her love of it bulls drove Cuoco's interest in animal rescue work. She could not bear to see how people mistreated that type of dog because of negative stereotypes. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m obsessed with this kind of dog,’” she told the Times in 2017. “I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn’t want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion.”

On Friday, Cuoco retired Netty, a show horse she has ridden for the past six years. Although the two are different mammals, Cuoco said she felt a kinship with Netty. "She hated flatting at home and would literally rip our arms off at the trot. So I decided she’s a horse show horse. And that’s what she was. A performer. Like me," Cuoco wrote. "Maybe this is why we are soul mates. I hate rehearsals. I hate studying. I like to be on stage, at the moment; and perform. We share the same heart. I hope Netty knows retirement doesn’t mean her life is over. I feel this is my way of thanking her, with a brand new life."

The Flight Attendant actress and her husband, Karl Cook, are animal lovers and successful equestrians. They also said goodbye to their dog Petunia in November, prompting an emotional post from Cook. " She is resting at peace, with every day’s sunset to warm her," Cook wrote at the time. "That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you."