Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Explains Why He's Quarantining Alone in Idaho

Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich has been spending the coronavirus quarantine alone in Idaho, and he's now explained just why he chose to do that. During the most recent episode of his podcast, How Men Think, Laich said that he’s "always wanted to spend more time" on the property he owns there, and that this seemed like a good time. Notably, Hough is quarantined back in Los Angeles.

Laich did not go alone however, as he took the couple's husky, Koda, with him. "Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho," said Laich. "I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it." He continued: "I have some trees out here, some tall pine trees — the road that comes in here is actually called Tall Pines. We have some probably 100-ft. trees." Laich then went on to share that Koda was really loving the Idaho landscape. "Koda’s been after moose … he was munching on a deer skull the other day," he said. "There’s got to be some sort of wolf in him. It’s been great."

While it may just be himself and Koda, Laich says he is handling the isolation just fine. "I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbor that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbor that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here. I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation," he said. "I think I’m an introvert by nature. I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation."

Going on to share some history of the property, Laich admits he bought this place in 2014. "I've never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property. So I wanted to spend more time here," Laich said. "The place needed an overhaul. It really needed a cleaning — a landscaping and a cleaning. It got overgrown, it’s kind of in the bush. … So I’ve really been able to manicure it and landscape it. And … with my dog, we have a yard in L.A. and we go for trail runs and stuff, but here he’s outside all day long."