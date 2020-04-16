Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Not Living Together During Quarantine

Americans across the country are currently self-isolating amidst the coronavirus crisis. While many are under quarantine with their families, others have chosen to take a different approach to their self-isolation period. According to PEOPLE, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are two of those individuals who are taking a unique approach to quarantine, as they are reportedly self-distancing apart. The publication reported that the couple is not residing under the same roof together. Even though this may make some wonder whether there’s trouble in paradise for the two, who have been the subject of split rumors, a source told PEOPLE that they are still together.

“They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing,”the source told the outlet. Hough is reportedly staying in their Los Angeles home while Laich has taken to the great outdoors. The former hockey player is ‘living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy,’” per the source. PEOPLE noted that Laich appears to be in Idaho amidst this quarantine period and that he has been spending time in the snowy outdoors with the couple’s dog, Koda.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

The same source went on to say that Laich and Hough’s marriage isn’t perfect, but that this unique arrangement is one that works for them. They told the publication that Hough and Laich “continue to work on [their marriage].” The insider also added, “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.”

The news of the couple’s living arrangement comes as rumors have swirled regarding their relationship status. In early January, it was reported that the two were “spending time apart,” per E! News. Although, a source noted that Hough and Laich are unsure exactly how to describe what was going on in their relationship at the time.

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” the insider told E! News. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal. She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Ever since it was reported that the two were spending time apart, there has been speculation regarding their relationship status. However, it appeared as though they were indeed still seeing one another. On Valentine’s Day, Hough and Laich spent the day together as the former hockey player could be seen supporting his wife during one of her appearances on Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision tour.