Julianne Hough Posts About Betrayal Amid Alleged Brooks Laich Marriage Problems

Fans can't quite pinpoint what might be happening between Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, but in a recent post she shared to her Instagram story, she may have given followers a hint. Since December 2019, news started to break that there was trouble in paradise for the married couple, but both have remained pretty quiet on the matter. According to Us Weekly, sources have come forward revealing there has been something going on in their marriage but that they also love each other very much and are trying to work things out.

In a recent post, Hough wrote, "Never betray yourself to be loyal to others." Her cryptic quote has fans wondering if they're planning on going their separate ways. One source recently revealed to the outlet just before her post to say that they "are not doing well" after nearly three years of marriage. In March, another source said they were trying to work through their issues and "at the end of the day, they love each other and are still together."

Since the coronavirs outbreak, families everywhere have been encouraged to quarantine inside their homes, making great effort to practice social distancing while out in public. Since this happened, Hough and Laich have been isolating separately with the NHL player in Idaho with his husky, Koda, and Hough in Los Angeles. Apparently this isn't anything new for the couple though. A source told PEOPLE, "There relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing."

Hough's new post comes just a day after she broke down in tears in an Instagram Live video while joining a dance class. She captioned a snapshot of the emotional moment writing, "Releasing all this stagnant energy built up from what's going on personally and in the world..." before adding another moment writing, "Welcome home to your own skin." This raised even more questions among fans on what might really being going on behind closed doors.

Although they seem to have troubles in their relationship, Laich, who's always been open with fans on his podcast How Men Think, admitted that he remembers what it was like to be single and that makes him even more appreciative of being married. "When I think of being married and being in my relationship, truthfully at my core, I don't see any other life for me. Like, that's the life that I chose."