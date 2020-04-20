Julianne Hough Cries While Releasing 'Stagnant Energy' Amid Alleged Brooks Laich Marital Problems

Julianne Hough has had an array of emotions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a few road bumps in her marriage with husband Brooks Laich. The two have reportedly hit a bit of a rocky patch through this all as they are currently quarantining in two different states with Hough in Los Angeles, and Laich is with the couple’s dog in Idaho. A source to Us Weekly that "Julianne and Brooks are not doing well."

The two originally were together in California before PEOPLE reported the two are in self-isolation in different parts of the country. During this whole drama, Hough was spotted with Ben Barnes in Los Angeles last week. The twists and turns don't seem to be anything new when it comes to their relationship, as a source to PEOPLE explained that "their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing." This follows an earlier report that Laich is looking to explore his sexuality in 2020. With the ongoing drama, Hough took a moment on Sunday to let out some steam.

The actress joined in on a dance class on Instagram Live, sharing a snapshot from the stress-relieving activity. Superimposed on a photo of her in her dance attire read, “Releasing all this stagnant energy built up from what’s going on personally and in the world…” She shared another moment, this time writing, “Welcome home to your own skin.”

Laich has spoken quite frequently about the pair's marriage on his podcast, How Men Think. In a March episode, the hockey player shared that he wouldn't want it any other way when discussing his relationship with Hough. "When I think of being married and being in my relationship, truthfully at my core, I don't see any other life for me," Laich revealed. "Like, that’s the life that I choose." He went on to say that he recalls what it felt like being single and that all of this makes him that much more appreciative of being married.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Laich has been in Idaho with the couple’s dog, Koda. He has remained active on social media sharing photos of their pet, including his most recent last week that saw him designating a photo for National Pet Day. In the comments, his brother in-law, Derek Hough, wrote, "Love yah brotha."

Hough and Laich walked down the aisle in 2017 after getting engaged two years earlier. Reports of their dating first surfaced in 2014.