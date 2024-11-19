JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Dakayla Wilson Break Up

JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson have split three months after going public with their relationship. The former Dance Moms star, 21, confessed to PEOPLE that she and the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 19, had gone their “separate ways.”

“We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl,” Siwa told the outlet at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on Monday, Nov. 18. “And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she’s got her family that she’s spent the holidays with.” She added, “I’m happy for her that she has [them].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Siwa and Wilson first announced their relationship in August, sharing a video online of her telling a dance class that she had a “girlfriend.” Siwa and Wilson then hugged each other while shouting in excitement. “Cats outta the bag,” the “Karma” singer captioned the video. Wilson then reposted the clip on her own page with the caption, “Surprise shawtyyyyy.”

Siwa and Wilson first met when the “Boomerang” singer was a judge on Wilson’s season of So You Think You Can Dance, during which she came in second. Prior to Wilson, Siwa dated TikTok star Avery Cyrus for three months before their December 2022 split. She and Kylie Prew also dated on and off in 2021 and 2022.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum told PEOPLE in September that while she had initially wanted to keep her relationship with Wilson out of the public eye, there was a moment that changed her mind. “Honestly I’ve been very open about not wanting to be public,” Siwa said. “And so when we kind of got together, it was just — it was literally one day where she was teaching a dance class and the girls in the class and the boys in the class were like, kind of looking at us. Then one was like, ‘Why are you here, JoJo?’ And finally I just came up to her and I was like, ‘Yeah, why am I here?’”

Siwa continued, “And I gave her the look like, ‘It’s okay, you can say,’ and then they were videoing that, and so we were like, ‘You know what? It’s public.’”

That same month, Siwa told Us Weekly that she and Wilson had discussed starting a family. “She is on board. Obviously, we’re both very young and she’s even younger than I am — she’s just about to turn 19,” she said at the time. “She was always like, ‘Oh, yeah, kids are going to be so fun to have.’ That was when we were first talking, and now obviously that we’re more serious, it is definitely a more serious conversation. I’m like, ‘We’ll get married and then we’ll visit that.’”