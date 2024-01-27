JoJo Siwa Returns to 'So You Think You Can Dance' As Nigel Lythgoe Replacement

JoJo Siwa is officially returning to So You Think You Can Dance. TVLine reports that following Nigel Lythgoe stepping down after sexual assault allegations, Siwa has been tapped as his replacement on the highly-anticipated upcoming season of the Fox dancing series. She previously judged Season 17 alongside the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Glee's Matthew Morrison, later replaced by Leah Remini.

On Season 18, Siwa will be joining former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and fellow SYTYCD alum Allison Holker, taking up the mantle from her late husband. Siwa, of course, is also no stranger to dancing shows, having gotten her start on TLC's Dance Moms. She also competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in second place with Jenna Johnson. While she is younger than her fellow judges, she is still going to bring a lot to the table, especially since she's hosted before.

Earlier this month, SYTYCD creator Nigel Lythgoe was sued for sexual assault by two reality show contestants. The claims came after former American Idol judge Paula Abdul accused him of sexual assault during the singing competition's early seasons. Lythoe served as a producer and, later, executive producer on numerous seasons of American Idol. Immediately following the allegations, Lythoe informed fans that he wouldn't returning for Season 18 in a statement via Deadline.

"I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year's series," Lythgoe said. "I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

Season 18 of SYTYCD marks a long-awaited return for the beloved competition series. Season 17 aired in summer 2022, meaning that fans will have waited almost two years for more. Luckily, they won't have to wait much longer, as the new season is literally right arouned the corner. The new season will be premiering on Monday, Mar. 4 at 9 p.m. ET as part of Fox's spring 2024 schedule. It's going to be exciting to see JoJo Siwa back on the show, and alongside Maks Chmerkovskiy and Allison Holker.