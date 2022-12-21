JoJo Siwa's Ex Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Siwa Claims She 'Used' Her

JoJo Siwa's ex-girlfriend is speaking out after the Dance Moms alum claimed she was "used" for "views and for clout" after news of their breakup made headlines. TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, who was the first to share on Dec. 17 that she and Siwa had split, told E! News in a statement that she was "saddened and confused" by the situation now.

"From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, said. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She added of the way things ended with her and the So You Think You Can Dance judge, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

The YouTube star, 19, seemingly confirmed things didn't end on good terms in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday. Asked why she was upset, the singer got emotional, answering, "'Cause I got used! For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f-ing played!"

Siwa and Cyrus first was linked to Cyrus in August after they filmed a TikTok video together, and the two continued to appear in each other's social media posts until they confirmed they were dating with a Sept. 13 TikTok video showing them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. Two days later, the couple made their red carpet debut for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical, and in October, Siwa officially confirmed she was off the market.

On Dec. 17, Cyrus shared a TikTok about her recent cruise getaway, which featured footage of Siwa holding up an arcade game prize and telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present." When one person commented on the video asking what had happened between the two, Cyrus responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 and was previously dating girlfriend Kylie Prew on and off. The two first announced their relationship in February 2021 and split most recently in August.