John Cena Weighs in on Starting a Family With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

Is a baby on the way for John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh? According to Us Weekly, the WWE Superstar and actor is now open to the idea of having kids after publicly stating he didn't want any. Cena and Shariatzadeh got married in October 2020, and their relationship has reportedly gotten stronger.

"He said for so long that he didn't want kids but now he's warming to the idea more and more," a source told Us Weekly. "They'll go with the flow but it's different with Shay, he feels wiser and more ready for the responsibility. It's something they'd both love, for sure."

In January, Cena spoke to Drew Barrymore about having kids in the future. "It's hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly," he stated. "It's work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it's also hard to put in an honest day's work." Cena went to say he wasn't sure if fatherhood was meant for him after Barrymore told him that he's "great" with children.

"This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to someone, 'Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I am going to be an actor. Just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that's flattering."

Cena and Shariatzadeh began dating in March 2019 and got married a year later. However, the couple renewed their vows in Vancouver, Canada earlier this year so they could have a more formal ceremony. "John and Shay didn't have a proper ceremony the first time out, it was a deliberately private affair because they wanted to do it with the minimum of attention of fuss," an insider told Us Weekly. "This time was different though, they booked out a beautiful place and made it a very special occasion."