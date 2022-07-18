John Cena Breaks His Silence Over Wedding Reports

John Cena is breaking his silence about him reportedly getting married to his wife Shay Shariatzadeh again. The couple got legally married in Oct. 2020 but never had a big ceremony due to the COVD-19 pandemic. TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Cena and Shariatzadeh heading to Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver on Friday dressed in wedding attire. It was confirmed by multiple reports that they got married again, and Cena went to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news by simply writing "I do."

As mentioned by PEOPLE, the wedding location is fitting since it's where Cena, 45, met Shariatzadeh, 33, on the set of his 2019 film Playing with Fire, which was filmed in Vancouver. A source told PEOPLE following their first wedding that Cena "is a romantic," and the couple, "knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."

I do. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 17, 2022

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Playing with Fire premiere in New York City. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cena spent time gushing over Shariatzadeh. "It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena said. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

I KNEW WE WERE GETTING A JOHN CENA WEDDING! pic.twitter.com/bhIzabgGrp — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) July 16, 2022

The second wedding comes nearly one month after Cena returned to WWE to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. He is also working on a few films as he is scheduled to appear in a few movies in the near future, including The Independent with Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox.

"I miss it every day. Every single day," Cena told GQ earlier this year when asked if he missed competing in professional wrestling full-time. "But I'll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long-term health. I'm strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that."